STORM WATCHTimeline Of Nor'easter Approaching Tri-State Area
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, George Floyd, Local TV, New York, NYPD, NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, Union Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says the man seen vandalizing the George Floyd statue in Union Square is under arrest.

Police say 37-year-old Micah Beals has been charged with criminal mischief.

The vandalism was caught on camera October 3. Video showed the suspect riding a skateboard and throwing gray paint onto the statue.

The 6 foot sculpture was also vandalized back in June, days after it debuted in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

CBSNewYork Team