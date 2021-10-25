NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says the man seen vandalizing the George Floyd statue in Union Square is under arrest.
Police say 37-year-old Micah Beals has been charged with criminal mischief.
⚠️ARREST UPDATE for George Floyd Statue vandalism.
Arrested:
Beals, Micah
Male, 37
Manhattan
Charges:
Criminal Mischief 2nd @NYPDShea @NYPDDetectives @NYPDnews @NYPD13Pct @NYCParks @NYPDPBMS https://t.co/Kf8brfJnTs
— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) October 25, 2021
The vandalism was caught on camera October 3. Video showed the suspect riding a skateboard and throwing gray paint onto the statue.
The 6 foot sculpture was also vandalized back in June, days after it debuted in Flatbush, Brooklyn.