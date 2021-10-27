NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hearing will be held Wednesday on the lawsuit by some New York State health care workers challenging the state’s vaccine mandate.
Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s order did not make exemptions for those with religious objections.READ MORE: FDA Advisory Panel Endorses Pfizer's COVID Vaccine For Children Ages 5-11
Some workers sued and won a preliminary injunction, blocking the state from enforcing the mandate.
On Wednesday, the governor’s appeal of that injunction will be heard by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.READ MORE: New York City Workers, Supporters March Across Brooklyn Bridge To Protest Approaching Vaccine Mandate
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Meanwhile, New York City workers, including police and firefighters, have until 5 p.m. Friday to get their first dose or be put on unpaid leave.MORE NEWS: Mayor Bill de Blasio Gets 'Mix And Match' COVID Vaccine Booster Shot
Thousands have been protesting the mandate, even shutting down a lane of traffic Monday on the Brooklyn Bridge.