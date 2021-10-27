Live At 1 p.m.Maurice DuBois, Marcia Kramer Hold Candidate Conversation With Republican Curtis Sliwa
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hearing will be held Wednesday on the lawsuit by some New York State health care workers challenging the state’s vaccine mandate.

Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s order did not make exemptions for those with religious objections.

Some workers sued and won a preliminary injunction, blocking the state from enforcing the mandate.

On Wednesday, the governor’s appeal of that injunction will be heard by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, New York City workers, including police and firefighters, have until 5 p.m. Friday to get their first dose or be put on unpaid leave.

Thousands have been protesting the mandate, even shutting down a lane of traffic Monday on the Brooklyn Bridge.

