NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tens of thousands of city workers face unpaid leave Monday because they have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

Looking at the latest vaccination rates, the NYPD is at 84%, the Department of Sanitation is at 79%, FDNY is 90%, and the New York City Housing Authority is at 74%.

The total overall vaccination rate for city workers is at 91%.

Some fire companies are already temporarily out of service, and garbage in some places has not been picked up. The question now is, was that in protest, or are those kind of cutbacks here to stay?

Heaps of garbage on 76th Street on the Upper West Side on Sunday was a stinky sign of the delayed pickups parts of the Big Apple saw over the past week. The city says almost a quarter of sanitation employees — 21% — are not vaccinated.

In preparation for Monday’s mandate taking effect, an agency spokesperson said Thursday that sanitation workers were moved to 12-hour shifts, and they will be working Sundays as needed.

But the NYPD and FDNY, which are needed 24/7 for emergencies, are also trying to fill gaps.

Sixteen percent of police are not vaccinated, which Commissioner Dermot Shea has said would be made up for with overtime and double shifts.

As far as the FDNY is concerned, the city says 20% of members have not received the shot, which has led to some companies to be temporarily out of service.

Candidates for mayor weighed in. Republican Curtis Sliwa was outside the Midtown South precinct on Sunday.

“Once I’m elected, boom. As of Jan. 2, I win, we hire back all the civil servants who were fired. Most importantly, the police and the firefighters who were there for us on 9/11,” Sliwa said.

Democratic candidate Eric Adams told WCBS 880 on Sunday he supports the mandate, but when asked about the current mayor’s insistence of it taking place Monday, he answered, “I think that the mayor should sit down with the unions and I believe they’re saying the same thing. We just have to stop yelling at each other and talk to each other.”

Among all city departments, correction officers have the lowest vaccination rate, as only 60% have received the shot. But their deadline to comply isn’t until December.