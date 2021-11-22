ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee released the findings of its investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

The investigation covered not only the sexual harassment case brought by Attorney General Letitia James, but also COVID-19 nursing home deaths, questions about whether Cuomo’s staff improperly worked on his book, and allegations he covered up safety concerns at the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Web Extra: Read the report (pdf)

“We conclude that there is overwhelming evidence that the former governor engaged in sexual harassment,” the investigators wrote.

They say they’ve reviewed more than 600,000 pages of documents including text messages, emails and more.

As far as his book goes, the report finds “the former Governor utilized the time of multiple state employees, as well as his own, to further his personal gain during a global pandemic – a time during which the former governor touted the ‘around-the-clock’ state response to the crisis.”

In their conclusion, the authors said Cuomo:

Engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, including by creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual misconduct

Utilized state resources and property, including work by Executive Chamber staff, to write, publish, and promote his Book regarding his handling of the COVID-19 crisis – a project for which he was guaranteed at least $5.2 million in personal profit; and at the same time

Was not fully transparent regarding the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19.

“As noted, we are mindful of the ongoing law enforcement interests into several of the matters covered in this report. We have prepared this report with those interests in mind and we are cooperating with any such investigations,” they wrote.

The Assembly said in August it would release the report, days after it suspended impeachment proceedings.

“The Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to review evidence and issue a final report on its investigation of Gov. Cuomo,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine said in a statement at the time.

Cuomo resigned in August amid calls for his impeachment after an independent investigation found he sexually harassed several women and created a hostile work environment.

He is currently facing criminal charges stemming from an allegation he groped former aide, Brittany Commisso, at the executive mansion in 2019.

Last week, the New York state Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted to rescind its approval of Cuomo’s $5.1 book deal.