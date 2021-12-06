NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new vaccine mandate for private companies Monday.

He said it will take effect on Dec. 27.

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike, to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” de Blasio said in an interview with MSNBC. “So as of today, we’re going to announce a first-in-the-nation measure. Our health commissioner will announce a vaccine mandate for private sector employers across the board.”

According to Councilman Mark Levine, who chairs the council’s health committee, there will be a weekly testing option.

New York City previously imposed vaccine mandates for city workers, but this would be the first-of-its-kind for private employees.

The city will also extend the vaccine mandate for indoor dining, fitness and entertainment to include children ages 5 to 11. Starting Dec. 14, kids in that age group will be required to show proof of at least one shot.

Then on Dec. 27, people ages 12 and older will need proof of both doses, except for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The mayor and health commissioner are expected to provide more details at their 10 a.m. briefing. You can watch live on CBSN New York.

