NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People are returning to the New York City subway in big numbers. Nearly 3.5 million people rode trains last Thursday – the most since the pandemic started.

But new statistics show a jump in crime, too, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Monday. Specifically, crime rose in November compared to October.

During November, police said the daily robbery average increased from 1.3 to 2.9. The daily major felony average rose from 3.8 to 7.8.

There were 88 robberies in the system in Nov. 2021, compared to 39 in Nov. 2020.

From January-November, felony assaults were up, but robberies were actually down from last year: 466 in 2021 compared to 534 in 2020.

Hate crimes in the transit system are up 79%.

The statistics were addressed during Monday morning’s MTA transit committee meeting.

“We continue to work closely with NYPD to focus on the safety of our riders,” said Interim NYC Transit President Craig Cipriano.

Monday morning, police were called to the 241st Street and White Plains Road station in the Bronx. They said a man was stabbed to death following and argument, and the suspect took off.

On Dec. 1, a 58-year-old woman was waiting on the 174th Street station platform around 6 a.m. when a man approached, made an anti-Chinese statement and slapped her in the face. Police are still looking for the man.

“Unfortunately it doesn’t shock me,” a subway rider said.

“I think it’s getting worse. People are just not afraid anymore and they don’t see a big police presence,” another rider said.

The MTA said it has been asking the NYPD to add officers in more visible areas, like platforms and trains.

Statistics show arrests in the subway system are up.