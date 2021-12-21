NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City continues to see a record number of COVID cases and lines at testing centers growing longer by the day.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported Tuesday, lines have been forming at a site in Times Square even before it opens at 9 a.m. until it closes at 1 a.m.

Health experts predict the surge will continue through Christmas, possibly even New Year’s, but then hopefully there will be a downswing.

“Most people get tested because they have a very particular worry,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has created what the city calls an “extraordinary” increase in demand for testing. The mayor says a record-breaking more than 130,000 tests are being administered daily at city sites — double the number of tests done three weeks ago.

“This uptick is folks who are just seeing so much of it around that they’re going to a lot of extra precaution,” de Blasio said. “They want the reassurance, and they want to be very careful.”

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times

COVID VACCINE

The city has 89 testing sites throughout the five boroughs and is adding 23 more this week, including in community settings like schools and libraries.

“They have much better turnaround time, bluntly, than some of the private providers, in terms of getting your test scores back,” the mayor said. “So we have a site and we have the ability to get someone a test in a reasonable timeframe.”

City supervisors will be sent out to make sure everything is running more smoothly, including at private sites. Anxious people have been waiting in long lines, sometimes through nightfall, with stress over Omicron dominating the week of Christmas.

“It is the fastest, fittest and most formidable version of the virus that we have seen thus far,” said New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state is adding sites in the city and Nassau County, plus a surge of home kits will soon be ready to order.

“We just had an arrival of one million testing kits, we have another million coming next week,” she said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

New York’s positivity rate stands around 9%, and New Jersey’s is 12%. Many are breakthrough cases, and they all seem to have mild symptoms.

Doctors say the vaccine is still doing what it was intended to do — prevent against serious illness and death.

“No vaccine is perfect, especially against a foe like Omicron. But those infections are much more likely to be mild, compared to somebody whose not boosted or not vaccinated, who may have a greater chance of ending up in the hospital,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said.

De Blasio said he would like to get more at-home test kits out, but pointed to a supply issue, saying he’s working with the federal government and private sector to get more.