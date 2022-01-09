NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the wake of the devastating apartment fire in the Bronx that killed at least 19 people on Sunday, the Muslim community is rallying to support one another.

As more details of the horrific fire come out, it is clear that one community has been especially impacted. Most of the victims are from the West African nation of The Gambia and are members of the Muslim faith, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.

“Those who came all the way from Africa, Gambia, in search of a better life right here in this great borough, the borough of the Bronx. They’re part of our family,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Now, Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams are joining with other groups to ensure the community’s needs are met.

“What describes these people is resilient. They are faithful, and they are hopeful,” Sheikh Musa Drammeh said.

Drammeh has been brought in to help the city coordinate efforts to ensure burial services are done within the Islamic tradition.

Meanwhile, just two blocks from where the fire happened, the Gambian Youth Organization has started collecting donations for families. The group has also started a GoFund me to help victims.

“We want these families to get the help they need. These are people that lost everything … everything,” Salim Drammeh said. “We literally called, from our pantry list, we called a family and we had a mother stating that she lost two of her children, so we also need money to help with the burial.”

At the federal level, Sen. Chuck Schumer said Congress will do what it can to help the families that are struggling.

The mayor is also assuring anyone who comes forward for help that their name will not be turned over to ICE.

Survivors told CBS2 they are relying on their faith to get through this difficult time.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.