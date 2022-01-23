NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A police procession transported the body of slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera to a funeral home Sunday.
Hundreds of officers, Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell paid tribute as the body was moved from Bellevue Hospital to the Riverdale Funeral Home in Inwood, CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reported.
Officer Rivera was killed Friday after responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in Harlem.
Rivera's partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, was also shot and still in critical condition Sunday.
Official details on Rivera’s funeral were not immediately released.
Sunday, a motorcade of officers from police departments in Westchester County traveled to the 32nd Precinct in a tribute to Rivera.
