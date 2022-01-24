NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health care workers at two New York City hospitals are getting some much needed support.
Military medical teams arrived at Coney Island Hospital to give the staff a break.
Eighty teams, mostly funded through FEMA, have already been dispatched throughout the state to assist with 911 calls and patient transports.
“Having the military come, it’s nice to know what we’re doing isn’t in vain and that people are seeing the struggle and acknowledging it,” said David.
The U.S. Department of Defense medical team will assist hospital staff for at least a month, experts say until the latest wave is under control.
