NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health care workers at two New York City hospitals are getting some much needed support.

Military medical teams arrived at Coney Island Hospital to give the staff a break.

“I think, especially for the past two years, there’s burnout,” Ashley David told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

David, a nurse, was visiting her own father in the hospital. She said working nonstop throughout the pandemic has been exhausting.

“We need mental help, we need emotional help,” she said.

That’s why the federal government sent military physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and medics as temporary reinforcements to hospitals hardest hit by the COVID wave — including Coney Island Hospital, where two dozen military personnel started Monday.

“My doctors and nurses have been working without vacation often on very long shifts,” said Dr. Mitch Katz, President and CEO Of NYC Health + Hospitals. “So we’re incredibly grateful.”

Though COVID cases are decreasing citywide, Coney Island Hospital says it’s seen a higher case load due to the neighborhood’s older demographic.

“Our hospital recently reached a peak of 220 COVID positive patients. That’s almost 80% of the crisis level of April 2020,” Chief Medical Officer Terence Brady said.

Eighty teams, mostly funded through FEMA, have already been dispatched throughout the state to assist with 911 calls and patient transports.

“Having the military come, it’s nice to know what we’re doing isn’t in vain and that people are seeing the struggle and acknowledging it,” said David.

The U.S. Department of Defense medical team will assist hospital staff for at least a month, experts say until the latest wave is under control.

