NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is mourning the second officer to lose his life after being ambushed Friday in Harlem.

CBS2 is learning more about his final moments and how his legacy of service will live on.

Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, died Tuesday at NYU Langone Medical Center. His partner, 22-year-old Jason Rivera, died Friday.

Fellow officers saluted as a police motorcade escorted the ambulance carrying Mora’s body to the medical examiner’s office.

Sources say both officers were new to the force, made no complaints and always did the job with a smile.

WATCH: Chopper 2 Over Police Procession For Fallen Officer Mora

At the 32nd Precinct, where there has already been so much grief, there is now more mourning, prayer and pain. But as much as the city’s police force is hurting, the finest know the families of Rivera and Mora are hurting even more.

Sources say Mora’s mother was by his side when he was taken off life support and died at the hospital. Neighbors say she always loved to talk about her son, the police officer.

“Every time I would ask about the son, she’d say, ‘Oh yeah, he’s doing great, but I’m so scared and whatnot, but other than that I’m happy, he’s going great things, big things,'” neighbor Edgard Vega said. “Very proud.”

A makeshift memorial is growing outside his home, with candles and notes of love, respect and remembrance to a young man who gave his life for the city he loved.

“It’s sad, it’s sad, my heart goes out to them. I can’t stop crying, I’ve been crying ever since I heard about it,” said Harlem resident Connie Scott.

Mora and Rivera were shot Friday night after they responded to a domestic dispute that turned into an ambush. Sources say Mora underwent surgery but never regained consciousness.

“To lose a family member like that, it’s just crazy. And somebody so young and so dedicated to his job and stuff like that, it’s heartbreaking really,” Norka Ruiz said.

The police commissioner tweeted, “Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy.”

It’s with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora. Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy. pic.twitter.com/8JiWGbUYTn — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) January 25, 2022

Sources say his family was open to donating all of his organs, which could save four or five lives. If it’s a match, one of his kidneys could be donated to one of his family members already in need.

“In this circumstance, it was the family that made that decision, because they understood and knew what his wishes were. And his wishes were simply to continue to give back to the community and save as many lives as possible,” said Leonard Achan, president and CEO of LiveOnNY.

Sources say Rivera had 15 arrests in his career and Mora had 35. He was aspiring to become a supervisor and had already started taking classes to prepare for the sergeants exam.

The wake for Rivera will be held starting at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, followed by a funeral mass at 9 a.m. Friday.