NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wake is scheduled Tuesday for NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, the second officer to die about being ambushed last month in Harlem.

His viewing will be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, ahead of a funeral Wednesday.

The wake is expected to bring a sea of officers from around the world, just like they turned out last week for Mora’s partner, Det. Jason Rivera.

Loved ones will tell you, Mora was as tall as he was brave. But he will also be remembered for his gentle, kind-hearted spirit.

“It’s sad, such a big guy, a hero, someone who cares about everyone, to be in that situation,” friend Dr. Omid Nikrouz said.

Mora saved lives through organ donation before being taken off life support last week.

“He had a heart of gold,” said. Nikrouz.

The promising and determined 27-year-old joined the department in 2018, the same year he graduated from John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a bachelor’s degree. He already had 35 arrests on his record and had his eyes set on becoming a sergeant.

Last Wednesday, there were salutes, tears and tributes stretching Manhattan’s 30th Street uptown to Inwood, as his motorcade drove by. The drive was accompanied by helicopters and boats, and observed by hundreds of the NYPD, FDNY and State Police uniforms on the sidelines.

During the arrival at the funeral home, Mayor Eric Adams stood shoulder-to-shoulder with officers. Later in the afternoon, he posted a photo on Twitter of the NYPD flag draped over the casket.

Ahead of the wake, the Police Benevolent Association tweeted in part, “Our morning for our brothers has not ended.”

Last week, the world said its final farewell to Mora’s partner Rivera. His young wife, now a widow, was overcome with emotions, and his brother sang his praises.

“I love you until the end of time,” his wife, Dominique Luzuriaga, said. “We’ll take the watch from here.”

“Your big brother is very proud of you. Mom is proud of you. Papa is proud of you. Dominique is proud of you,” his brother, Jeffrey Rivera said. “I love you. We love you forever bro. Please protect us always.”

Mora’s wake is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, and his funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

CBS News New York will stream the funeral service live. It will also air live on WLNY-TV 10/55.