Cuomo Announces NY-Israel Commission On Unity Trip Overseas

ISRAEL (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a new 22-member commission dedicated to strengthening economic development between New York State and Israel.

Cuomo made the announcement while traveling overseas in Israel on Sunday.

NY & Israel share a deep cultural, social & economic bond & I am proud to announce a new NY-Israel commission: https://t.co/7f9vYfziC0 pic.twitter.com/MCYlsD540p — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 5, 2017

“To those people who want to destroy our relationship with the Jewish community, I say we’re going to make our relationship stronger and we’re going to fortify the bonds,” Cuomo said Saturday.

Members of the panel include Mort Zukerman, owner and publisher of the New York Daily News and the U.S. News and World Report, Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Allen Faigin, and other leaders of the Jewish community in New York State.

According to the Governor’s office, the panel will work together on issues like economy, trade, security, education and culture.

Today, standing with @NYGovCuomo at @yadvashem. In the Holocaust the US was a rare island of safety for Jews. We can never let that change. pic.twitter.com/Lu38cqd5FA — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) March 5, 2017

New York has the largest Jewish population of any city outside of Israel. Cuomo, who last visited Israel in 2014, said the visit this weekend will focus on economic development, technology and security collaboration with Israeli leaders.

The expedition is paid for with state funds through a 2015 initiative for trade missions to Mexico, Canada, Italy, China, and Cuba.