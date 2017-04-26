NJ TRANSIT Riders Facing Penn Station Delays Due To Ongoing Amtrak Track Work

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Frustrated rail riders who had a tough evening commute Tuesday because of electrical problems at Penn Station are being told to expect more delays due to ongoing repair work.

In a notice on its website, NJ TRANSIT says “effective immediately and continuing until further notice,” there will be 15-minute delays to and from Penn on weekdays and 30-minute delays on weekends due to Amtrak track maintenance work and track inspections.

In addition, Amtrak, which owns and operates the tracks, on Tuesday said it was putting together plans to improve the aging infrastructure at Penn, work that would result “in some delays and cancellations.”

“I pay an outrageous amount in fares, they keep increasing throughout the year and everyone is paying and we get horrendous service,” Summit, New Jersey resident Bart Pan-Kita said.

The news coming after many commuters were hit with a double dose of delays on Tuesday — a disabled Amtrak train in the morning and power problems in one of the East River tunnels later in the afternoon.

Just this past Sunday, an Amtrak train broke down in the Hudson River tunnel while leaving Penn Station.

Two days before that on Friday, problems with an Amtrak signal stalled traffic in the tunnel, disrupting service between Newark and New York’s Penn Station during the Friday morning rush.

A week earlier, a disabled NJ TRANSIT train led to delays at Penn Station and across the area during the evening rush hour. Approximately 1,200 passengers were trapped on board for three hours without lights, water or instructions.

And earlier this month, a NJ TRANSIT train derailed at Penn Station, leading to four days of crowded and canceled trains, making for chaotic commutes. Eight tracks were out of service while crews made repairs, impacting NJ TRANSIT, LIRR and Amtrak riders.

That incident came just 10 days after an Amtrak train derailed and scraped against a NJ TRANSIT train.

“I don’t think it’s fixable,” said Montclair, New Jersey commuter Vito Ziccardi. “I think that what’s going on is our infrastructure is crumbling and money hasn’t been put towards it.”

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie canceled the ARC Tunnel Project in 2010 and claimed to save taxpayers money. That project would have added a second tunnel to augment the current, 110-year-old tunnel.

But last week, Christie and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) called on the federal government to fund the Gateway Tunnel Project. The new tunnel project was approved for fast-tracked environmental permitting and in line for billions in federal grants under President Barack Obama.

Christie a day earlier also told NJ TRANSIT to stop paying rent to Amtrak, its landlord. Now, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority may go a step further and sue Amtrak.

Many riders say they’re skeptical.

“Suing isn’t going to get anything done,” said Ronkonkoma commuter Victor Rivera. “Still going to be dealing with the same issues. Suing is just a financial thing.”

As for the ongoing NJ TRANSIT delays, the railroad is urging customers to plan ahead and give themselves extra travel time. It says they can also use alternative transportation options, including NJ TRANSIT bus, private carrier buses and PATH.

