Ariana Grande Performs For Thousands Of Fans At ‘One Love Manchester’ Benefit Concert

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) — Concertgoers filled a sold-out stadium in Manchester, England for Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit Sunday, just 13 days after a terror attack outside her performance killed 22 people.

The pop star was joined on stage by Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and more.

The money raised will go toward assisting the families and surviving victims of the May 22 suicide bombing.

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” Grande said on Twitter, announcing the show. “Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us.”

Some 50,000 fans packed the stands, including 14,000 who attended the previous performance.

Inside and out, a heavy police presence was in place to prevent a repeat of the attack. Officers, both seen and unseen, surrounded the venue, using metal detectors to screen concertgoers.

The May 22 terror attack on Manchester Arena claimed 22 lives, including seven children, and injured dozens more.

Salman Abedi, 22, died when he detonated the bomb just as the concert was coming to a close. Police are still trying to uncover details about the suspect network that supported him.

Meanwhile, these fans stood fast in their refusal to let fear rule their lives.