Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Aug. 9, 2017

August 9, 2017 6:14 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Craig getting outed for attempting to sabotage Jerry.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the “hump day” edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

The guys broadcasted live from Giants training camp at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center on Wednesday. Players, coaches and executives offered their thoughts on what could be a very successful 2017 season for Big Blue.

Boomer and Craig also got into some baseball after the Yankees were dealt an agonizing loss in Toronto and the Mets found a way to knock off visiting Texas on Tuesday night.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

