Officials Discuss NYC Security, Barriers After Lower Manhattan Attack

Filed Under: Andrew Cuomo, Bill de Blasio, Lower Manhattan Terror Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A day after eight people were killed and nearly a dozen others injured in the deadliest terror attack in the city since 9/11, there are questions about what is being done to protect New Yorkers and stop similar attacks from happening in the future.

Security has been heightened across the city since officials said 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov deliberately mowed down cyclists and pedestrians with a rented pick-up truck on a West Side Highway bike path Tuesday afternoon.

“We have the biggest counterterrorism force of  any police force in the nation. It is out in very strong numbers so people can see it. It is a deterrent force,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told “CBS This Morning.” “We are, in this city, very comfortable putting out larger numbers of police officers with heavy gear, with heavy weapons to send the message, ‘Don’t try anything here.'”

But concerns about security are especially high with the New York City Marathon just days away. The attack postponed the annual ceremonial painting of the blue line Wednesday, but the marathon is scheduled to go on as planned this Sunday, under tighter security.

“There will be a huge police presence, a lot you will see and a lot you won’t see,” de Blasio said.

He added that city has learned “that we have to constantly reassess where we put up our physical barriers.”

Following the May 18 incident in Times Square, in which a man allegedly plowed his car into pedestrians on a sidewalk, de Blasio said the city “made physical changes and we will continue to make physical changes when it comes to the big parades and events.”

De Blasio noted vehicles are no longer permitted to cross parade routes and blocker trucks are also used at large events such as the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square and the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“This is an ever-evolving situation but I can tell you from the New York City perspective, our formula is simple: put up a lot of people out, put a lot of officers out, well-armed to send a deterrent message,” de Blasio said.

The mayor and Gov. Andrew Cuomo also stressed one of the best tools in fighting these attacks is intelligence.

“All of our evidence from yesterday points to a lone wolf. These are the hardest cases to predict because they don’t have the same type of connections,” Cuomo said. “People have to remember for every one attack there are dozens and dozens that are prevented and found out through intelligence.”

The governor and mayor are urging the public to report any suspicious activity to authorities.

“The attacks that have been stopped, which we don’t talk about, were based on everyday people who went to an police officer and shared information,” de Blasio said. “If you see anything that might be suspicious, bring it to a police officer. Because it can be the difference. It can be the life saver.”

