LARCHMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Snow is starting to stick in Westchester County and residents are hoping they don’t lose power this time around.

CHECK: Latest Forecast | Radar | School Closures, Delays | Traffic & Transit | Photo Gallery

A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for the area, where the National Weather Service says 12 to 18 inches of snow is possible.

“It’s a heavy, wet snow combined with high wind gusts, and that is the combination of a nor’easter that creates problems,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. ““It’s going to get worse in the afternoon, worse in the evening.”

The governor declared a state of emergency for Putnam, Rockland, Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City.

He said 5,500 utility workers have already been deployed and 300 National Guard troops are standing at the ready. He also said the state has sent equipment and supplies, including generators, light towers and plows, to areas downstate.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello caught up with Larchmont residents as they stocked up on supplies.

“I have a feeling that we’re going to get slammed. So I don’t think I’ll be going outside tomorrow,” Rita Tynan said. “I’m fine with it, I’m off from work, I’m a school teacher — schools are closed. So I’m just going to stay in, relax and catch up on my rest. So I can go back and give my energy to the kids.”

“I lost power for five days, so I’m just hoping that the law of averages is in my favor and I get through this one without losing power again,” said Bruce Stockler.

On Monday, the Westchester County Board of Legislators held a special meeting on the massive power outages caused by the previous nor’easters, grilling representatives of Con Edison and NYSEG.

“I asked for a review by the Public Service Commission that regulates the utilities, because they have to do a better job, period. People pay them to supply power to the home – not just when it’s sunny, but also when there’s a storm,” Cuomo said during a Wednesday news conference. “New Yorkers are understanding and we understand there can be a storm and power lines are down, but we also expect the utility companies to do their job and have the personnel and the resources to quickly restore power.

“In my opinion, they have failed that mission,” he added.

The governor said the review could result in financial sanctions against the utility companies or even the revocation of their licenses and franchises.

“You don’t have a God-given right to operate as a utility company in the state of New York,” he said. “I understand these storms are a relatively recent phenomenon, but we have all had to adjust – New Yorkers have had to adjust, local government has had to adjust, and the power companies have to learn to adjust.

“This is the new normal,” he added.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Rockland County Executive Ed Day thanked Cuomo for the support from the state and the pressure he’s putting on the utility companies.

“We’ve had a couple difficult weeks – all of us have – and certainly Westchester has been battered by this. We’ve had power outages with Con Edison and NYSEG, and we’ve been very tough on expecting a much higher level of response than we’ve gotten,” Latimer said. “We’re hopeful going forward that today’s experience will be a lot better. We understand that they have more resources available. And I think we owe some of that to the governor’s emphasis on the performance of these utilities and also the fact that the PSC is clearly watching.”

“We are taking all necessary precautions to keep our roads clear and our families safe,” said Day.

Officials urged drivers to use caution and stay off the roads. Travelers should check the latest traffic, transit and flight changes.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)