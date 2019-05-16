



De Blasio is now the 24th person running against President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump must be stopped. I’ve beaten him before and I will do it again,” he said in a video announcement that dropped Thursday morning. “I’m Bill de Blasio and I’m running for president because it’s time we put working people first.”

His announcement comes as no surprise as he’s been unofficially campaigning for months, even visiting key states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

Recent polls, however, show the mayor faces an uphill battle in the race for the White House. One Quinnipiac poll found 76 percent of New York City voters did not want him to run.

Some of those voters let him know earlier in the week inside the lobby of Trump Tower while he was holding a press conference on the Green New Deal. Trump supporters held signs and heckled de Blasio, going up and down the same escalators then-citizen Trump used to announce his decision to run for president.

“Clearly the Trump organization is a little sensitive to the fact that we’re calling them out for what they are doing to the climate,” the mayor said.

After the event, he and Eric Trump exchanged words on Twitter.

While today’s formal announcement may have been expected, it goes against the pledge de Blasio made during a mayoral debate in 2017.

“I’m running for one thing and one thing only: for reelection as mayor of New York City,” he said at the time. “I want to serve for four more years. I will serve for four full years.”

President Donald Trump reacted to de Blasio’s announced on Twitter, calling him a “JOKE.”

“The Dems are getting another beauty to join their group. Bill de Blasio of NYC, considered the worst mayor in the U.S., will supposedly be making an announcement for president today. He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM!”

The mayor plans to visit Iowa and South Carolina to close out the week.