Comments
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Today marks one month since Jennifer Dulos went missing in Connecticut.
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Today marks one month since Jennifer Dulos went missing in Connecticut.
The mother of five disappeared after dropping her children off at school on May 24 in New Canaan.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Traconis, were charged with tampering with evidence and hindering the prosecution.
Fotis Dulos pleaded not guilty and was released on $500,000 bond. He was ordered to wear a GPS tracking device and surrender his passport.
The couple’s five children, ages 8 to 13, are staying with their maternal grandmother as the investigation continues.
The New Canaan Police Department set up a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, where the public can submit tips.