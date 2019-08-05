



Several incidents were recently caught on camera in Harlem and the Bronx.

The officers were responding to calls when they drenched by rowdy residents. One officer even got hit in the head with a bucket.

The officers stayed calm and walked away.

Cuomo said Monday the officers should’ve handled it differently.

“The police officers walked away and got back in the car. That is wholly unacceptable… . Law enforcement has to be respected,” Cuomo said. “I don’t know who we are training, police officers who are assaulted. And that’s an assault, and you retreat out.”

Police are still looking for at least 14 suspects.

The NYPD warns that dousing an officer will get you arrested.