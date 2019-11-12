RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A trial begins today for a Long Island man accused of driving drunk and killing a 12-year-old Boy Scout last fall in Manorville.
Andrew McMorris, of Wading River, was fatally struck on Sept. 30, 2018 as he and other members of Troop 161 walked along David Terry Road. Four other teens were also hit and survived their injuries.
Thomas Murphy, of Holbrook, was arrested on the scene and later charged with aggravated homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated.
According to the criminal complaint, Murphy told police he had three drinks at the Swan Lake Golf Club before getting behind the wheel. Prosecutors said his blood-alcohol level was more than twice the limit.
“What happened on Sept. 30 was 100% avoidable,” Andrew’s father, John McMorris said over the summer. “That man drank all day, he got into his vehicle and crashed into five boys doing a hike.”
Murphy apologized to the teen’s family and indicated he would take a plea deal, but later opted for a trial by jury.
“He needs to be accountable for his crime. He murdered a child,” said Andrew’s mother, Alisa McMorris.
If convicted, he faces eight to 25 years in prison.