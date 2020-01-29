NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Subway trains have been tagged again.
Graffiti has increased, with cars being painted top to bottom.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the vandalism is happening out of sight of cameras and cops, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.
A splashy paint job requires significant time and access to parked trains in tunnels. As Carlin saw exclusively, paint was still wet on an “E” train early Wednesday morning at World Trade Center near Chambers Street.
It marked at least the fifth high-profile, top-to-bottom and end-to-end train graffiti crime since the summer. Many times the vandalism appears to be taking place In the so-called “lead up” areas inside a tunnel, so it’s off the platform and requires the vandals to walk in past warning signs and avoid the third rail.
Earlier this month, an F train covered in graffiti caught the attention of the Police Benevolent Association, which tweeted out a minute’s worth of video with a message that it’s a sign that the city is not holding criminals accountable and it is sending us back to the bad old days of the 1970s and ’80s.
The 70s & 80s, now in living color on a subway platform near you. A true sign of decay, one that we worked so hard to eradicate decades ago. The taggers had plenty of time to cover this entire train, because they know there are no more consequences. #backtothefuture pic.twitter.com/7uWmg8YdzU
— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) January 21, 2020
A recent history of this kind of train transformation includes: cars painted on a Q train at the 96th Street stop of the Second Avenue Subway on June 9, a D train vandalized on Halloween night, and a train on the J/M/Z line in Bushwick, Brooklyn discovered with a fresh paint job on Dec. 17.
The MTA says in the first half of the decade train graffiti averaged about 200 incidents each year, but by 2018 that figure tripled.
On the internet there have been indications that the increase in graffiti may be in part sparked by the deaths of two legendary graffiti artists. However, the MTA says regardless of the motive it must stop because it’s dangerous and costly.
The MTA said the NYPD is responsible for security in tunnels between stations, and it is New York City Transit’s responsibility to notify the police when trains are stored in those spaces.