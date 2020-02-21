NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Today is New York City Transit Authority President Andy Byford’s last day on the job.
Byford is credited with improving transit performance, including decreasing subway delays, since he signed on two years ago.
He rode the rails, cleaned up stations and even faced angry riders head-on.
As Byford indicated in his resignation letter, he resented having his job scaled back as part of the MTA’s reorganization plan.
“I’m very proud of what we have achieved as a team over the past two years and I believe New York City Transit is well-placed to continue its forward progress now that the MTA has a record-breaking $51.5 billion Capital Program in place,” he said in a statement when he announced his resignation on January 23. “I’m very grateful to Gov. Cuomo, Chairman Foye and members of the Board for giving me the opportunity to serve New York and to head up North America’s largest transit system.”
It’s unclear what his next step will be.