



— At least 18 of the confirmed coronavirus cases in New York trace back to a man from New Rochelle. Hundreds of people who attend his house of worship are under quarantine.

And as you can imagine, that is raising any number of difficulties, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Thursday.

The event was staged, but sincere. Elected officials ate at a New Rochelle kosher Chinese restaurant, where coronavirus concerns are taking a bite out of business.

“We are here to demonstrate support for and confidence in a neighborhood and a business community that has borne an especially heavy burden,” New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson said.

Eden Wok is just a few blocks from Young Israel of New Rochelle. Hundreds of worshipers are quarantined after coronavirus severely sickened a congregant, a 50-year-old lawyer.

In the gracious neighborhoods nearby that allow walk to worship, dozens of families are quarantined. One woman told Aiello off camera they are relying on deliveries, and just trying to cope.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Restaurateur Josh Berkowitz, who owns Eden Wok, said dine-in business is down, but his team is keeping busy delivering to those under orders not to leave home.

“They’re quarantined, so when I speak to them over the phone they just tell me leave it on the porch and that’s what I do,” delivery driver Ray Sosa said.

“Drop and dash. Drop at your front door. As soon as I leave, you’re more than welcome to open the door. They’re concerned for my safety. I’m concerned for their safety,” Berkowitz said.

Around the corner, stylist Rosario Cassata said he is getting cancellations. He has many clients under quarantine and worries for them.

“They’re my friends, my clients, a lot of them, and I love them. I love everybody,” Cassata said.

Rabbi Fink of Young Israel said in a message to the congregation that for weeks coronavirus seemed so remote and now it has “pierced our lives.” He said quarantine is “frightening and difficult,” but necessary to protect health. He called it a “sacred obligation.”

The quarantine order applies to people who attended events at the synagogue the weekend of Feb. 22. The Westchester County health commissioner hopes to lift the order on Sunday.