NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the coronavirus, the head of the state correctional officers union said Monday.
The disgraced Hollywood mogul was recently moved to Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison near Buffalo, on the eve of his 68th birthday.
The state prison system confirmed two inmates at Wende have tested positive for COVID-19, but did not identify them because it said it can’t comment on individual inmate medical records.
Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, said Weinstein was one of the prisoners with the virus. Five officers and two supervisors at Wende were also placed in isolation because of possible exposure to the virus, he said.
The Niagara Gazette first reported Weinstein’s diagnosis.
In January, Weinstein was convicted of raping Jessica Mann in 2013 and forcing a sex act on Miriam “Mimi” Haley in 2006. Four other accusers testified against him during his Manhattan trial, and he faces additional charges in Los Angeles.
The jury found him guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act, but not guilty of predatory sexual assault or rape in the first degree. He was sentenced to 23 years behind bars and ordered to register as a sex offender.
The 68-year-old has been splitting his time between Rikers Island and Bellevue Hospital after complaining of chest pains.
