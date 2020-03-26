Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s still hoping to re-open New York City schools in less than a month.
The mayor said Thursday that he would like kids back in class on April 20.
That had been his target date on March 15 when he announced he was closing the public school system that educates more than 1 million students.
The mayor admits that meeting that April date will be a big challenge.
Students have been learning remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced schools, colleges and universities across the country to close.
At least one New York City public school staff member has died from the virus. Dezann Romain, 36, worked at Brooklyn Democracy Academy in Brownsville. Romain is being remembered as a cheerleader for her students.