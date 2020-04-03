NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is dealing with another coronavirus death.
Last night, Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the passing of Auxiliary Police Officer Lynford Chambers.
It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Auxiliary Police Officer Lynford Chambers, who succumbed to complications from #COVID19 earlier today. Our prayers are with his friends & family during this difficult time.
We vow to #NeverForget Lynford. pic.twitter.com/bYTTco2Shf
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 3, 2020
School Safety Agent Roniece Watson also died of the virus Monday, and Traffic Enforcement Agent Karisma Dargan died Wednesday.
More than 1,350 officers and roughly 170 civilian members have tested positive for COVID-19.
It is with a heavy heart that we announce another member of our family has passed. School Safety Agent Roniece Watson passed away on March 30 due to Covid-19 after faithfully serving the youth of our city for the last 16 years. #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/kN5EaCDVz5
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 2, 2020
Our prayers go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Traffic Enforcement Agent Karisma Dargan, who passed on April 1 due to the Covid-19. She served our city with courtesy, professionalism, and respect for 3 years. #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/8u2ZJgu6rb
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 2, 2020
“The message to New Yorkers is we are scrambling, but that shouldn’t have a negative connotation. We are able to handle many, many different tasks here. We’re still fighting crime,” the commissioner said in an interview Wednesday.
Earlier this week, the department lost School Safety Agent Sabrina Jefferson and senior administrative aide Gwendolyn King.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Det. Cedric G. Dixon became the first officer to die of COVID-19 last weekend. The 48-year-old was a 22-year veteran of the force in Harlem.
Last week, longtime police headquarters custodian Dennis Dickson also passed away.