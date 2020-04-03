Coronavirus UpdateDe Blasio Advises New Yorkers To Cover Their Faces, Says All City Residents Can Get Free Meals
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Dermot Shea, Health, Local TV, New York, NYPD


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is dealing with another coronavirus death.

Last night, Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the passing of Auxiliary Police Officer Lynford Chambers.

School Safety Agent Roniece Watson also died of the virus Monday, and Traffic Enforcement Agent Karisma Dargan died Wednesday.

More than 1,350 officers and roughly 170 civilian members have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The message to New Yorkers is we are scrambling, but that shouldn’t have a negative connotation. We are able to handle many, many different tasks here. We’re still fighting crime,” the commissioner said in an interview Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the department lost School Safety Agent Sabrina Jefferson and senior administrative aide Gwendolyn King.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Det. Cedric G. Dixon became the first officer to die of COVID-19 last weekend. The 48-year-old was a 22-year veteran of the force in Harlem.

Last week, longtime police headquarters custodian Dennis Dickson also passed away.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Comments

Leave a Reply