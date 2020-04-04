Coronavirus UpdateNew York Sees Jump Of 10,841 New Coronavirus Cases In Single Day, Now 113,704 Confirmed Total
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A total of 22 patients have been transferred so far to the USNS Comfort hospital ship on Manhattan’s West Side.

On Friday, the Department of Defense announced it would be relaxing some of the procedures to get patients to the ship quicker.

Asymptomatic patients who haven’t yet been tested for the coronavirus can now go to Comfort, where they will have their temperature taken and answer a questionnaire.

They’re then put in isolation and tested for COVID-19.

If negative, they’re moved elsewhere on the ship for treatment.

If positive, they’re sent back to the Javits Center, which is now a COVID-only facility.

A Navy spokeswoman tells CBS2 that on Friday, five people tested positive at Comfort and were sent back to Javits.

