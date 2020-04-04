NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A total of 22 patients have been transferred so far to the USNS Comfort hospital ship on Manhattan’s West Side.
On Friday, the Department of Defense announced it would be relaxing some of the procedures to get patients to the ship quicker.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- State-By-State, County-By-County Resources
- Distance Learning Tools for Teachers & Parents
- Ask Dr. Max Your Questions
- Tips For Avoiding Psychological Isolation
- Talking To Kids About Anxiety
- How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
- CDC Latest Updates
Asymptomatic patients who haven’t yet been tested for the coronavirus can now go to Comfort, where they will have their temperature taken and answer a questionnaire.
They’re then put in isolation and tested for COVID-19.
If negative, they’re moved elsewhere on the ship for treatment.
If positive, they’re sent back to the Javits Center, which is now a COVID-only facility.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211
A Navy spokeswoman tells CBS2 that on Friday, five people tested positive at Comfort and were sent back to Javits.