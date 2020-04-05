NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly 40 patients have been transferred to USNS Comfort hospital ship since it began taking patients on board, a spokeswoman told CBS2 Sunday.
The spokeswoman could not provide the number of patients currently on board, saying it fluctuates too often.
Friday, the Department of Defense announced it would be relaxing some of the procedures to get patients to the ship quicker.
Asymptomatic patients who haven’t yet been tested for the coronavirus can now go to Comfort, where they will have their temperature taken and answer a questionnaire.
They’re then put in isolation and tested for COVID-19.
If negative, they’re moved elsewhere on the ship for treatment.
If positive, they’re sent back to the Javits Center, which is now a COVID-only facility.
A Navy spokeswoman told CBS2 that on Friday, five people tested positive at Comfort and were sent back to Javits.