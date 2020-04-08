



The number of deaths related to coronavirus in New Jersey continues to climb.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the total had climbed to 1,504, up 275 from the day before.

There have been 3,088 new positive cases, for a total of 47,437 in the state.

Murphy said the data suggests that New Jersey may have to tighten social restrictions further.

“We’re not on any plateau,” Murphy said. “We need to be to continue to be absolutely vigilant, and if anything tighten as opposed to loosen. And I don’t say that with any amount of joy. It brings me no joy to say that.”

Murphy was joined by Sen. Cory Booker for a tour of the state’s newest field hospital Wednesday in Edison.

The New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center has been outfitted with 500 beds for non-coronavirus patients. It’s slated to start accepting people Saturday.

A 250-bed hospital opened last week at Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus. Another is underway in Atlantic City.

All three facilities will treat non-covid patients, in order to free up beds in other hospitals.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“To be able to be here with 500 [beds] where it sounds like you’re going to start taking customers on Saturday, with 250 already beginning to populate in Secaucus, then next week God willing Atlantic City with another 250 – these are huge quantum steps, I think is a fair way to put it for us in terms of capacity,” Murphy said Wednesday. “So I thank everybody who’s associated with this, it means more than you know.”

Wednesday’s tour came as Sens. Booker and Bob Menendez announced FEMA will grant $26,135,661.28 in public assistance to New Jersey State Police and first responders on the frontlines.

“This is what it should be. This is the best of local, state and federal officials working together seamlessly to beat this incredible foe,” said Booker. “I’m really proud of what they’ve created here and grateful for the hard work that’s gone into setting this up in anticipation, unfortunately, of the challenges we face.”

Before departing, the governor shared a reminder for residents: “Stay home.”

“Stay inside, stay away from anybody else. Let this thing get through the system, and then we’ll be able to slowly but surely and responsibly get back on our feet,” he said.

On Tuesday, Murphy shut down state and county parks and said all schools will remain closed indefinitely. The attorney general also warned anyone caught ignoring social distancing will face criminal action.