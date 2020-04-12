NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Area police departments continue to feel the pain of loss due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Over the weekend it was learned that the NYPD lost its 20th member to COVID-19.
Traffic enforcement agent William Hayes had been with the Police Department for nearly 31 years.
In Yonkers, a tribute was held Sunday for a veteran detective who also died from COVID-19. A police escort transported the body of Det. William Sullivan, or “Sully” as he was known, to a funeral home in the Westchester County city.
Sullivan was with the Yonkers PD for 25 years.
In New Jersey, two officers died Sunday morning from complications related to the coronavirus.
The Bedminster Township Police Department announced the passing of Patrol Sgt. Alterek Patterson. He started his career as a patrolman in 2006 and was promoted to sergeant in 2014.
Paterson Police Officer Francesco Scorpo also died Sunday morning. The 34-year-old joined the force in 2015.
Officer Scorpo leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages 4 and 6 months.