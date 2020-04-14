



— As the stay-at-home order stands, many of us are eager to get back to work.

But the workplace you once knew might not be the same after coronavirus, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Tuesday.

With New York still on pause, we can’t help but wonder when people will get back to their jobs and what that will even look like.

And since the COVID-19 won’t simply disappear with the flip of a switch, going back to work may be different than we’re used to.

Sam Cochran is a features director with Architectural Digest, which has been looking at how people gather in public spaces and the changes the virus might spur in the future.

“As people become increasingly conscious about the surfaces they touch, we’ll see a greater use of touch-less technology, from automatic doors to elevator keys, and that’s true of any number of spaces, hotel keys for instance,” Cochran said.

Cochran said many companies will be re-thinking those open-layout offices, and will have to be mindful of the proximity of people in the workplace.

“I do think that companies will take greater care to afford their workforce more space and allow them spaces to sort of peel off from the group and work in isolation,” Cochran said.

David Lewis is CEO of OperationsInc, an HR consulting firm in Norwalk, Connecticut.

He said that in addition to social distancing, businesses will have the challenge of managing paid time off. After the quarantine ends, employees will have banked vacation time, and after a pandemic many will need a vacation more than ever.

“You want to give them a chance to be able to recharge, but you’ve got to balance that out with what your needs are for your business,” Lewis said. “You need all of your people there, especially those companies who really had not a lot to do and not a lot of productive time out of their people during this period.”

Some companies may continue to have employees work from home, even after the quarantine ends.