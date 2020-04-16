



— CBS2 is continuing its series honoring some of the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporter Jessica Moore looks back at the lives of two public servants who gave back to others until the very end.

James Crupi

Crupi, 88, was a Marine who served in the Korean War. He grew up in East Harlem, before moving to Morris County, N.J., where he and his wife, Josephine, raised two daughters.

His daughter, Terri, said her dad worked two jobs to make ends meet, but always made time for his girls.

He loved Broadway musicals, playing in the ocean, and listening to Pavarotti.

Crupi volunteered with the Marine Corps league for years, giving back to his community well into his 80s.

Crupi was a lifelong Yankees fan who never missed a game, but his favorite pastime was bragging on his five grandchildren.

James was admitted to the hospital on April 3, and he died of COVID-19 two days later.

Terri said her dad’s motto was “Choose happy over everything else,” advice she’s now trying to follow, even as she mourns his death.

Raymond Abear

Det. Raymond Abear was one of at least 27 members of the NYPD to die of the virus.

He lived in Queens, where he served on the Special Victims Squad after joining the Police Departmen in 2001.

He was best known for his loud, funny voice, and his amazing ability to make people feel connected.

Raymond’s partner, Det. Kevin Fulham, said he loved being outdoors, and would always eat his lunch outside, even on rainy days. Fulham said Raymond would always go out of his way for people, a legacy that is now up to him and his colleagues to continue.

Abear died on Monday at just 43. He leaves behind a wife, a 2-year-old son, and a 5-month-old daughter.

They were men whose mission was serving others, both taken too soon.