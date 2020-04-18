BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP/CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut lawyer said Saturday that he is suing Gov. Ned Lamont over his executive order requiring people to wear face coverings in public places “wherever close contact is unavoidable” to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Stamford attorney Lindy Urso said he filed a lawsuit in federal court saying the order announced by Lamont on Friday is unconstitutional because it infringes on people’s “individual freedoms and liberties.”
Urso claims the number of deaths in the U.S. linked to COVID-19 is “artificially inflated” and accuses government officials and the media of stirring up fear about the virus.
A spokesman for the Democratic governor declined to comment Saturday.
Lamont’s order on face coverings takes effect at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. It says “any person in a public place in Connecticut who is unable to or does not maintain a safe social distance of approximately six feet from every other person shall cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face-covering.”
It also orders people to wear a face covering when using taxis, car services, ride-sharing services and mass transit.
New York’s executive order requiring face covers in public whenever social distancing is not possible went into effect 8 p.m. Friday. The MTA is also asking all riders to wear face covers.
In New Jersey, face coverings are required when entering essential businesses.
