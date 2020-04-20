



– New Jersey saw 117 new deaths from coronavirus -related illnesses, bringing the state’s total to 4,377 total. Confirmed COVID-19 cases rose 3,528 to a statewide total of 88,806 cases.

Among the recently reported dead was NJ Transit Senior Vice President and General Manager Ray Kenny, who lead the rail operations for NJ Transit, and Sierra Leone Ambassador Foday Mansaray, a representative of the International Human Rights Commission.

“We are seeing relative stability and the number of patients in critical or intensive care again,” said Gov. Phil Murphy during his daily COVID-19 update on Monday. “Hospitalizations are have begun to show more of a downward trend.”

New Jersey is the second-hardest state hit by the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States, second to New York State which has roughly three times those numbers.

“The number of newly hospitalized patients is moving, as I said on a downward trend,” said Murphy. “This is one of our most important positive indicators. It means that our healthcare system is in a better position to be able to get ahead, and stay ahead.”

Other totals shared Monday afternoon on tracking the outbreak included:

6,989 hospitalized

2,018 critical or in ICU care

1,594 ventilators in use

74 patients in field medical stations

583 discharged patients

Murphy also reiterated his commitment to coordinate with other states in his region on when to reopen New Jersey’s workplaces, stores and schools.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“I know many of you are worried about the small businesses in your community, as am I,” he said. “Reopening our economy today would backfire on us in two respects: A large spike in COVID-19 cases, and no customers at our stores because people are still fearful for their health and that of their kids and families.”

Governors from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island have banned together to work out the timing for reopening the region from the coronavirus-driven shutdown. President Donald Trump has said it will be his call as to when to make the final determination.

“We are drawing from our neighbors’ insights and experiences to make sure that New Jersey comes out of this, and we will stronger and more secure,” said Murphy. “But to be clear, there is one overriding principle: Personal health creates economic health. It can’t be the other way around.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Having spent the morning talking with Trump, Murphy was optimistic about getting financial support from the federal government that the Garden State will need to resume functioning normally.

“Expressing again my strong belief that we need direct cash assistance to states, the president indicated that it was his hope that that could be part of the next round of stimulus,” said Murphy, noting New Jersey was “one of the handfuls of states that he probably knows the best.”

Before his election as president, Trump’s time as a real estate mogul led to his creation of the now-closed Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, as well as golf courses at Bedminster, Colts Neck, and Pine Hill.