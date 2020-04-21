Comments
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Three Westchester County residents are suing the World Health Organization.
The lawsuit filed in federal court in White Plains, accuses the agency of gross negligence for its response to the global coronavirus outbreak.
The plaintiffs claim they suffered “injury, damage and loss” and are seeking unspecified damages.
They argue the WHO failed to declare a public health emergency in a timely manner and claims it conspired with the Chinese government to cover up the severity of the pandemic.