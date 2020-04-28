



— During his visit to the SUNY Upstate Medical Center on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered an update on how New York is planning to reopen the economy.

Cuomo went deeper into detail on the points he made during Monday’s media briefing.

He said it’s important for everyone to understand that the data shows that a good portion of upstate New York has hospitalization rates that rival what is being reported in states in the Midwest and West, which is why those areas will likely begin to open up well before the greater New York City area.

The governor explained how restarting could work, stressing the need to keep a watchful eye on the rate of hospitalizations in each part of the state.

“So 70% is a safe metric to use for your hospital capacity. If the transmission rate hits 1.1, that’s what they call an outbreak. That means it’s going to spread much, much faster. You wouldn’t start reopening unless you had a transmission rate below 1.1, but if it hits 1.1. That means you’re in trouble. So those are two main data points if you look at the state,” Cuomo said.

He said he understands the angst many New Yorkers feel about wanting to get back to work, but he’s not going to cave to public pressure.

“Separate the emotion from the logic, and we have to act as our logical selves here,” Cuomo said. “And that’s what smart means. Be smart about it. Don’t be emotional. Don’t be political. Don’t get pushed politically into a situation — protesters are in front of the Capitol, we better reopen. No, I’m not going to do that. That’s not how we make decisions.”

Cuomo said he trusts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which say the rate of infection must have a 14-day decline before an area can consider when and what to reopen. He said in New York’s case, the construction and manufacturing industries appear to be the most likely to get back to business first, but they must have the right precautions in place to make sure workers and customers are safe.

“Tell us how you are going to incorporate the lessons that we just learned. How do you incorporate social distancing? How do you incorporate fewer people in the space so you reduce density? How do you have the right people? How are you going to monitor or you take temperatures of everyone who walks in? That’s for businesses to decide,” Cuomo said.

The governor explained the concept of an “attractive nuisance,” saying regions cannot begin opening up businesses that draw hundreds of people from other areas. While not stating specific examples, it’s likely he was referring to amusement parks and other entertainment venues and operations that have mass appeal and would have trouble implementing and enforcing social distancing guidelines.

He said state municipalities have to remember that flu season is coming in the fall and, assuming there is a second wave of COVID-19, much must be done to stockpile PPE, have widespread testing and tracing measures in place, and isolation facilities at the ready should the need arise. He also stressed the importance of regional control rooms, where everything is monitored, and sufficient advertising, so people can know exactly what the new rules are and how, if need be, to get tested.

He also said it’s time to reimagine telemedicine and tele-education.

Cuomo also made it a point to discuss the treatment of essential workers, and not just health care workers, who put their lives on the line daily to make sure the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t intensify. He singled out numerous workers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty, citing their commitment to American values as a reason why they, too, should be applauded at every turn.

“We also have to remember that as a society and as a community, we’re about government and we’re about systems. But even more, we are about values. What makes us who we are, are our values,” Cuomo said.

The governor then spoke of “two nightmares” he had once the outbreak intensified and he realized the steps that needed to be taken.

“One, that I would put out directives on what we need to do, and 19 million New Yorkers would say, I haven’t been convinced. I’m not going to do this. Second nightmare was, what if the essential workers don’t show up? You have to have food, your transportation. The lights have to be on, someone has to pick up the garbage, the hospitals have to run. What if the essential worker said, ‘I’m not showing up?'” Cuomo said.

But then, he said, something happened that showed him just how tough New York residents are.

“I just finished communicating, how dangerous this was to convince 19 million people to stay home and close schools and close businesses, and the essential worker still showed up. That is a value. They didn’t show up for a paycheck. They didn’t show up, because government asked them to show up. They didn’t show up because their employer said, ‘I need you to show up.’ They showed up out of their values, and out of their honor and out of their dignity. That’s why they showed up.”

Cuomo specifically lauded police officers, firefighters, and public transportation employees.

“It’s everyone else out there doing their jobs so they can make sure everyone else can stay home. We must protect and respect the essential workers,” he said, adding there must be enough testing and personal protection equipment (PPE) available so that they can do their jobs with less fear and worry.