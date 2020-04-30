Coronavirus UpdateNYC Subways To Shut Down From 1 a.m. - 5 a.m. Nightly To Be Disinfected
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are down for the 15th day in a row in Nassau County.

County Executive Laura Curran says she’s talking to Gov. Andrew Cuomo about a strategy to reopen many Long Island communities.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“It’s also important to make sure that we have the proper kind of guidance for our small businesses and our large businesses as well in terms of PPE, in terms of social distancing, advice on how to make sure you’re protecting your customers and your employees,” Curran said Thursday.

Curran also reminded people that Nassau County will take longer to reopen than communities upstate due to its large number of coronavirus cases.

