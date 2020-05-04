



New Jersey schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

“We reached this conclusion based on the guidance from our public health experts and with a single goal in mind – the safety and wellbeing of our children and of our educators, administrators and staff,” the governor said.

WATCH: Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Latest Coronavirus Update

Students and staff will continue with remote learning until schools break for the summer.

“I had hoped we could get back to a sense of normal by allowing our children to return to the schools they love and to be with their friends and classmates,” said Murphy. “But the reality is that we cannot safely reopen our schools to provide students and families or faculty and staff the confidence needed to allow for a return to in-person instruction.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The status of potential summer programs and the 2020-2021 school year are still up in the air.

“There is a lot to be decided about how the school day may differ once our students and faculty return,” Murphy said. “Throughout all of these issues, we are keenly focused on issues of equity.”

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has also advised against resuming spring sports, the governor said.

“This decision, I know, goes beyond just considerations of safety given COVID-19, but also to the overall physical health and safety of our student athletes,” said Murphy.

The governor encouraged school districts to come up with “safe and creative” ways to celebrate the Class of 2020.

“Our graduating seniors were looking forward to their proms and walking across the stage to receive their diplomas in front of their families and friends. I still want to see them have those opportunities,” he said.

Monday’s update came just days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo made a similar announcement in New York.

The governors have said they plan to work together on gradually reopening the region.