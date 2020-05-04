NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sources tell CBS2 the woman who fought off a would-be rapist is a nurse from out of town.
Investigators say the suspect followed the 32-year-old woman into her apartment building on 149th Street in Hamilton Heights Friday night around 9 p.m.
Once inside, he allegedly punched her in the face and tried to take off her pants.
Police say the suspect ran off with her cell phone after she fought back.
“We’re obviously very pained. Anytime anyone is attacked, particularly someone who is doing such noble work for all of us, and we will certainly bring individual involved, the perpetrator to justice. There’s no question and we’ll support that nurse in every way we can,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
