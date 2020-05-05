NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect is under arrest in the attempted rape of a visiting nurse who came to New York City to join the frontlines against COVID-19.
Jason Roberts, 35, of the Bronx, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted rape, burglary and robbery.
Police said he followed the 32-year-old victim into a Hamilton Heights apartment building, where she was renting an Airbnb.
🚨APPREHENDED🚨 for An Attemtped Rape in the vicinity 149th Street in #HamiltonHeights #Manhattan on 05/01/2020 @ 9PM 🚨Has been Apprehended thanks to the hard work of our #nypd #nypddetectives #media & concerned #newyorker like you!#yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/3yXWJK8rMk
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 5, 2020
Roberts allegedly punched the woman in the face and tried to take off her pants. She was able to fight him off, but police said he stole her cellphone.
“We’re obviously very pained any time anyone is attacked, particularly someone who is doing such noble work for all of us,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.
The nurse traveled from upstate to help fight the pandemic.
