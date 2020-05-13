



New York City needs help, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

De Blasio again appealed to the federal government to come across with a stimulus bill to support state and local governments who are struggling to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

De Blasio praised a bill in the House called Stimulus Four.

“What we see is states all across the country truly need it to get back on their feet,” de Blasio said.

The proposed bill includes $17 billion in aid to New York City over two years.

“This plan, by providing $17 billion, actually gives us the ability to move forward,” de Blasio said.

There’s also $34 billion for the state of New York.

“This is exactly the kind of assistance that we need to get to be able to move forward again,” the mayor said. “We need this vision that’s come out of the House to get through the Senate. We know it’s going to be a fight.”

De Blasio made a personal appeal to President Donald Trump to support the bill, calling him the “difference maker” in this situation.

“Mr. President, we’re looking to you,” the mayor said. He added if the president said he supported the bill, the Republican-led Senate would support it.

The mayor said there are now 82 confirmed cases of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome – that’s a jump from 52 confirmed cases mentioned Tuesday. Of the confirmed cases, 53 had tested positive for COVID-19 or had COVID-19 antibodies. There has been one death in the city related to it.

“We need public awareness to grow rapidly,” the mayor said. “We have to rapidly inform families all over the city.”

A digital advertising campaign is beginning today, to be followed by TV and radio ads, and ads in bus shelters and on subways.

The symptoms include persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain and vomiting.

“When you see these problems, reach out to a health care professional immediately,” de Blasio said.

The mayor announced an additional 12 miles of streets will be opening to pedestrians Thursday.