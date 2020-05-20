



— Police say they discovered another Brooklyn yeshiva operating illegally amid the coronavirus shutdown.

Officers responded to a 311 call shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday and found a large crowd gathered at 113 South Eighth St. in Williamsburg.

Police ordered the group to disperse, and said they complied without further incident. No arrests or summonses were issued.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

On Monday, police busted a yeshiva on Madison Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Officers found approximately 60 students inside and ordered the school to close.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked to address the situation during his daily COVID-19 briefing. He said the majority of religious schools have complied with the shutdown.

“From what I’m seeing, this is a rarity. But the best way for the very few who are not getting the message, despite the fact that all their community leaders have said it time and time again, the best way to solve the program is to shut them down,” he said. “If we need to use summonses, we’ll use summonses. If we need to do a cease and desist order from the Department of Health, we’ll do that. If we need to close the building, we’ll do that. Whatever the heck it takes, we will do it.”

Schools have been closed statewide for months and will remain that way for the rest of the academic year.