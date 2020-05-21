



The number of New Yorkers who are “food insecure” has doubled to roughly two million amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

Food Czar Kathryn Garcia joined the mayor for an update on the effort to not let any New Yorker go hungry during the crisis.

De Blasio said the city has distributed 32 million meals since mid-March.

He expects to deliver more than a million by next week, along with 500,000 meals at 500 grab-and-go locations.

The mayor shared a poem from a 97-year-old woman named Sylvia, who expressed her gratitude for kosher food she received in Sheepshead Bay.

“Had to write you about your food

For a 97 year young was in the mood

To thank you for all your days

Preparing food in different ways

Thank you, thank you, I praise you all

Be gone virus, do not stall!”

He also said there are still improvements to be made, thanks in part to CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer’s coverage of spoiled and unhealthy food.

Garcia said her team is committed to making sure meals are nutritious and meet people’s needs, including specialized foods like kosher, halal and vegetarian.

“We have accomplished a lot in the last two months, but for me, good enough is not good enough. We want to continue to strive to make our program better, and we want to hold ourselves and our food vendors to the highest expectations,” said Garcia. “We want to make sure that every meal is healthy, meets and exceeds the minimum requirements for protein, for vegetables, for grains, doesn’t contain too many calories or too much sodium, that it’s arriving on time and is delivered directly to your door.”

She said the city is working with 30 restaurants, caterers and farms, and has fired some vendors for not meeting expectations.

Anyone looking for food can call 311 or visit nyc.gov/getfoodhelp.

De Blasio said the daily indicators were “pretty good.” Hospitalizations were down from 63 to 60, ICU patients decreased from 484 to 477, but the percentage of people testing positive increased from 8 to 9%.

To put the progress in perspective, the mayor said this week’s hospitalization numbers were on par with the annual average, and the percentage of positive results stayed below 15% for the last 10 days.

“I want to signal as clear as a bell: All roads are leading to the first half of June – the city indicators, the state indicators – we’re seeing very clear progress,” he said. “We have to sustain the progress. We all want to get there, so we all have to be a part of it.”

De Blasio touched on several other topics during Thursday’s briefing.