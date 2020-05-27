Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump are expected to discuss infrastructure spending when they meet at the White House today.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump are expected to discuss infrastructure spending when they meet at the White House today.
The governor wants to use the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to repair the nation’s crumbling roads and bridge while helping to revive the economy.
WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Latest Coronavirus Briefing
“You look at all the great things that this nation did – building the Hoover Dam, the Lincoln Tunnel – all these magnificent public improvements that made the nation the nation and created thousands of jobs at the same time,” he said Tuesday.
Cuomo highlighted several large-scale projects he’d like to see move forward, including a Penn Station overhaul, a train link to LaGuardia Airport and rebuilding the Hudson River rail tunnels.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage