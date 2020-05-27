Coronavirus UpdateLong Island Small Business Owners Cannot Wait To Resume Limited Retail Wednesday
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump are expected to discuss infrastructure spending when they meet at the White House today.

The governor wants to use the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to repair the nation’s crumbling roads and bridge while helping to revive the economy.

“You look at all the great things that this nation did – building the Hoover Dam, the Lincoln Tunnel – all these magnificent public improvements that made the nation the nation and created thousands of jobs at the same time,” he said Tuesday.

Cuomo highlighted several large-scale projects he’d like to see move forward, including a Penn Station overhaul, a train link to LaGuardia Airport and rebuilding the Hudson River rail tunnels.

