Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo says outdoor dining is now permitted at restaurants in Phase 2 of reopening.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo says outdoor dining is now permitted at restaurants in Phase 2 of reopening.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Wednesday businesses and county agencies are getting ready.
“The Suffolk County Health Department will provide approval immediately for spaces – outdoor spaces – that are approved at the local level,” he said. “We’re looking at a week away from seeing outdoor dining open.”
MORE: Long Island Restaurant Owners Calling For Governor To Ease Rules On Outdoor Dining; ‘We Need Some Way To Get Them Back To Work’
Seven upstate regions have already entered Phase 2.
As of Thursday, restaurants there can reopen for outdoor dining.
Click here for a closer look at the state’s reopening guidelines.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage