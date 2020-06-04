Breaking OvernightNYPD Says 1 Officer Stabbed In Neck, 2 Others Shot In Brooklyn; All Expected To Survive
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo says outdoor dining is now permitted at restaurants in Phase 2 of reopening.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Wednesday businesses and county agencies are getting ready.

“The Suffolk County Health Department will provide approval immediately for spaces – outdoor spaces – that are approved at the local level,” he said. “We’re looking at a week away from seeing outdoor dining open.”

Seven upstate regions have already entered Phase 2.

As of Thursday, restaurants there can reopen for outdoor dining.

