NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – MTA officials announced a 13-point plan for Phase One reopening Monday.
Subway ridership is expected to be at 10-15% of pre-pandemic levels during Phase One, said MTA Chairman Pat Foye. Bus ridership will be about 30-40% of normal.
During Phase Two, subway ridership is expected to be 25-40% on subways and 50% on buses. In Phase Three, 50% of normal ridership is expected on subways and 60% on buses. For Phase Four, those numbers rise to 70% on subways and 80% on buses.
As for the MTA’s 13-point plan:
- Increasing service to meet the rising demand and allow for social distancing
- Continue cleaning and disinfecting operations
- Face coverings and masks are mandatory
- Increasing NYPD and MTA police systemwide
- Employee safety initiatives will continue, including employees being checked for fevers, rear-door boarding on buses, and barriers at workplaces
- Cleaning with U/V light and anti-microbials
- Hand sanitizer will be made available
- Subway stations will be equipped with floor markings and directional arrows to help direct traffic
- Staggered hours for MTA staffers and asking employers to also stagger hours to ease traffic burden
- Distributing 2 million masks to customers
- Speeding up roll-out of OMNY contactless payment system
- New partnerships and technology to improve safety
- Customers will have access to a data dashboard to provide real-time information and updates
The MTA says it needs another $3.9 billion from the federal government to help close its budget gap. The MTA said it is projecting a $10.4 billion budget deficit through 2021.