NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – MTA officials announced a 13-point plan for Phase One reopening Monday.

Subway ridership is expected to be at 10-15% of pre-pandemic levels during Phase One, said MTA Chairman Pat Foye. Bus ridership will be about 30-40% of normal.

During Phase Two, subway ridership is expected to be 25-40% on subways and 50% on buses. In Phase Three, 50% of normal ridership is expected on subways and 60% on buses. For Phase Four, those numbers rise to 70% on subways and 80% on buses.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

As for the MTA’s 13-point plan:

  1. Increasing service to meet the rising demand and allow for social distancing
  2. Continue cleaning and disinfecting operations
  3. Face coverings and masks are mandatory
  4. Increasing NYPD and MTA police systemwide
  5. Employee safety initiatives will continue, including employees being checked for fevers, rear-door boarding on buses, and barriers at workplaces
  6. Cleaning with U/V light and anti-microbials
  7. Hand sanitizer will be made available
  8. Subway stations will be equipped with floor markings and directional arrows to help direct traffic
  9. Staggered hours for MTA staffers and asking employers to also stagger hours to ease traffic burden
  10. Distributing 2 million masks to customers
  11. Speeding up roll-out of OMNY contactless payment system
  12. New partnerships and technology to improve safety
  13. Customers will have access to a data dashboard to provide real-time information and updates

WATCH: MTA Officials Outline Phase One Reopening Plan

The MTA says it needs another $3.9 billion from the federal government to help close its budget gap. The MTA said it is projecting a $10.4 billion budget deficit through 2021.

