NYPD Seeks Suspect In 2 Attempted Rapes In The Subway The NYPD is asking for help identifying a man connected to 2 attempted rapes - one in Manhattan, another in Brooklyn.

Gov. Cuomo On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Not Out Of The Woods, But On The Other Side'Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New Yorkers overcame dire projections to reach Phase 1 reopening in New York City on Monday. "We went from the worst situation in the nation, frankly one of the worst situations on the globe, to not only flattening the curve, to bending the curve," said Cuomo.