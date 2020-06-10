NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 is continuing its series honoring victims of the coronavirus pandemic. Reporter Cindy Hsu shares the story of a World War II veteran who built an incredible legacy.
Frank Bua was born in Brooklyn in 1920 during The Great Depression. He dropped out of school at 14 to work in a factory to help his parents make ends meet.
During World War II, Frank joined the Army and served four years. His mother died while he was overseas. Then, not long after Frank returned home his father passed away.
But Frank’s his family said meeting Terry Presti turned things around, and was the start of an amazing love story that lasted more than 70 years.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Frank passed away from complications of COVID-19 on May 25, Memorial Day, the holiday on which he would always wear his uniform in honor of soldiers who had died while serving.
Frank was 100 years old, and his family said he was healthy until he contracted the disease. He leaves behind his wife, who is 91, his three children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
MORE: Coronavirus Memoriam: Rosemarie Mancino Poured Everything Into Her Friends And Family
The family ended up settling on Long Island, where they’d have family dinners every Sunday. Frank loved the Mets, played tennis into his 70s, read three daily newspapers, and was obsessed with Sudoku puzzles to keep his mind sharp.
He lit up every room he entered, was the life of the party without even trying, and was known for his warmth, humor and kindness.
A true gentleman, from the greatest generation.